2026 Americas Sales Comparison Charts Through January - Switch 2 vs PS5 vs Xbox Series vs Switch - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four platforms still on the market (Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 1) over comparable periods for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2021 – (January 2023 to January 2023)

2022 – (January 2024 to January 2024)

2023 – (January 2025 to January 2025)

2024 – (January 2026 to January 2026)

"Year to date" sales for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2026 versus 2025 and 2026 versus 2024 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2

225,035 units sold year-to-date

Nintendo Switch 1

41,974 units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 124,247 units (-74.7%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

240,901 units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 68,866 units (-22.2%)

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

90,078 units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 62,464 units (-40.9%)

Note: VGChartz 2026, 2025, and 2023 estimates through January includes 4 weeks, while 2024 estimates includes 5 weeks.

