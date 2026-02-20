PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Drop - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2026 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 240,901 units sold for January 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 35.25 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 225,035 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 5.67 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 90,078 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.34 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 41,974 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.84 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by over 71,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 296,100 units in the Americas in January 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are up by over 5,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 121,000 units. PS4 sold 235,434 units for the month of January 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 211,095 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 68,866 (-22.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 62,464 units (-41.0%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 124,247 units (-74.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 1.03 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 0.99 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 242,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 272,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for January 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 240,901 ( 35,252,746 ) Switch 2 - 225,035 ( 5,672,018 ) Xbox Series X|S - 90,078 ( 21,338,558 ) Switch 1 - 41,974 ( 58,841,164 )

USA hardware estimates for January 2026:

Switch 2 - 179,297 PlayStation 5 - 188,185 Xbox Series X|S - 72,063 Switch 1 - 28,981

Weekly Sales:

January 10, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 67,533 Switch 2 - 67,399 Xbox Series X|S - 24,849 Switch 1 - 12,025

USA:

Switch 2 - 53,697 PlayStation 5 - 52,758 Xbox Series X|S - 19,880 Switch 1 - 8,290

January 17, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 60,576 Switch 2 - 60,632 Xbox Series X|S - 25,408 Switch 1 - 10,985

USA:

Switch 2 - 48,310 PlayStation 5 - 47,321 Xbox Series X|S - 20,327 Switch 1 - 7,568

January 24, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 57,749 Switch 2 - 49,697 Xbox Series X|S - 20,225 Switch 1 - 9,984

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 45,109 Switch 2 - 39,599 Xbox Series X|S - 16,182 Switch 1 - 6,885

January 31, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 55,043 Switch 2 - 47,307 Xbox Series X|S - 19,596 Switch 1 - 8,980

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 42,997 Switch 2 - 37,691 Xbox Series X|S - 15,674 Switch 1 - 6,238

