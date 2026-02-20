Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 593 Views
The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokemon Presents showcase on February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
The showcase will feature details on the 30th anniversary celebrations of Pokémon.
Let's see where this franchise is heading. I feel like gen 10 and with the couple years they took between game, hopefully they took this opportunity to make a solid game.
Gen 10 getting announced for this November.
Mario is likely first half of next year
Its definitely already done but I think they want DK to hold as long as possible to grow the IP
and nothing for Zelda 40th anniversary...