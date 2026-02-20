By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Presents Set for February 27

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 593 Views

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokemon Presents showcase on February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature details on the 30th anniversary celebrations of Pokémon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
xMetroid (5 hours ago)

Let's see where this franchise is heading. I feel like gen 10 and with the couple years they took between game, hopefully they took this opportunity to make a solid game.

  • +3
BraLoD (4 hours ago)

Gen 10 getting announced for this November.

  • +2
Wman1996 BraLoD (4 hours ago)

Yup, Gen 10 is on the way. Nintendo needs a big holiday game, and I don't see 3D Mario coming out this year.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror Wman1996 (2 hours ago)

Mario is likely first half of next year

Its definitely already done but I think they want DK to hold as long as possible to grow the IP

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

and nothing for Zelda 40th anniversary...

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror INCITATUSBR (2 hours ago)

The anniversary is all year... it ok lol

  • 0