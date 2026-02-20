PS5 Outsells Switch 2 in the US in January 2026, Code Vein II Debuts in 11th Place - Sales

/ 2,702 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US for January 2026 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of January 4 to 31.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console in both metrics.

The Switch 2 was able to offset the declines in the other three consoles. PS5 saw dollar sales drop 17 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S was down 27 percent, and the Switch 1 fell 79 percent.

In terms of units sold the order is PS5 in first, Switch 2 in second, Xbox Series X|S in third, Switch 1 in fourth, NEX Playground in fifth place, and PC portables in fifth place. In terms of dollar sales the order is PS5 in first, Switch 2 in second, Xbox Series X|S in third, PC portables in fourth, NEX Playground in fifth place, and Switch 1 in fifth place.

Overall spending on video games in January increased three percent year-on-year from $4.56 billion to $4.70 billion. Spending on video game content increased three percent from $4.15 billion to $4.27 billion, while video game hardware sales increase 16 percent from $213 million to $248 million. Spending on accessories decreased five percent from $194 million to $185 million.

"Total January projected spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 3% when compared to a year ago, to $4.7 billion," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "January video game content spending grew 3% when compared to a year ago, to $4.3B. A 23% increase in subscription spending combined with slight gains across Console (+2%) and PC (+1%) content to offset a small drop in mobile (-1%)."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in January and is seven year in a row Call of Duty was number one in December. It is now the fifth best-selling game of the year.

Code Vein 2 debuted in 11th place and was the only new release to debut in the top 20 for the month of January. It was the best-selling game on PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake released on the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S this month. On the overall charts the game shot up from 225th to ninth place. It debuted in second on the Nintendo charts and seventh on the Xbox charts.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for January 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in January 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in January 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in January 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PC in January 2026:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles