Midsummer Studios is Shutting Down - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Midsummer Studios co-founder and creative director Jake Solomon announced the developer will be shutting down.

"We built a studio, we made a game, and I'm really proud of both," said Solomon. "Before we close the doors at Midsummer Studios I'd like to share a glimpse of Burbank, the game we poured our hearts into.

"It's like 'Life Sims + The Truman Show,' but it's more than that. I believe people are storytellers, and I want them to share whatever stories and characters they can dream up. Burbank let's you do that. We have moments playing this game where characters come alive in a way we've never experienced. And for an old game developer like me that's special.

"What you're about to see is definitely pre-alpha. But this game was a dream of mine, our team made it come true, so watch and dream with us."

View the pre-alpha footage below:

He added, "Our characters use AI for memory, reasoning and speech. That's what let's you create anyone you want and drop them in any story you write. But all of our art is created by our talented artists. We had no interest in replacing *any* developers with AI."

Midsummer Studios was founded in May 2024 by a team of veterans that have worked on Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM, and The Sims.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles