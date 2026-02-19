Todd Howard Says Majority of Bethesda is on The Elder Scrolls 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 301 Views
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with Kind Funny Games discussed The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Fallout, and more.
Howard on The Elder Scrolls 6 says the majority of Bethesda is now working on it and the team is about to pass a big milestone.
"We're able to play the game, we're about to pass a big milestone internally," said Howard. "The majority of the studio is on that game, and some of our partners."
He did add development is "going well" and the developer are "happy with it." But he did say it is "going to be a while" before they reveal anything on it. This isn't a surprise as Bethesda tends to focus on one game at a time and Starfield came out in September 2023, which means The Elder Scrolls 6 did not enter full production until sometime afterwards.
Howard was asked about the next update for Starfield and he downplayed expectations saying, "it is not Starfield 2.0. I’ve seen some of that, so for expectations setting, it's the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you’re going to love this."
He was also asked about a new single-player Fallout game and while he did not say anything specific he did state they are working on stuff.
"It's understandable when these big franchises people love, people want brand new experiences," he said. "We're working on stuff, there's a time to announce that. We have irons in the fire."
He did say there are "multiple" Fallout projects in the works.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There is no way this is another fumble right? after Fallout 76, How Elder scrolls Online launched, Starfield ..... 2015 was the last time they made a really really good game (fallout 4). I almost feel like Todd Howard needs to prove he can still make games of that quality.
They really ought to have 2 teams working on their biggest RPG franchises. The same way SE had a team working on FFVII Rebirth and another on FFXVI. Having to wait almost 20 years to receive a sequel to Skyrim is kinda crazy. And probably Fallout 5 will be 2032 or something.
That would be nice, but they need to be much bigger in order to do so. I believe Bethesda has around 500 developers, which includes the Fallout 76 team and even a small team still working on Starfield. Another option is to let another developer work on a non-numbered entry like Obsidian did with Fallout New Vegas.
There are rumors Fallout 3 is getting a remaster similar to last year's Oblivion remaster.
Yeah, I think both are options but considering the sales and scope of Fallout/Skyrim (100m+ sold just with the 2 recent games), I think 2 teams makes sense. Especially as I don't see them having a singular visionary leader who absolutely must be helming both (Sorry Todd Howard).
Of course it wouldn't happen over night but I think it should of happened by now.
It will take many years to grow a second team. The best example is Playground Games going from one team working on Forza Horizon to now having two teams with the second one working on Fable. The main reason Fable took like 8 years is the team started from scratch and the Forza engine needed a lot of work to be good for a third-person action RPG.
I am surprised Microsoft higherups haven't forced Bethesda to grow to have 2 main teams with each working on Elder Scrolls and Fallout.