Todd Howard Says Majority of Bethesda is on The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with Kind Funny Games discussed The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Fallout, and more.

Howard on The Elder Scrolls 6 says the majority of Bethesda is now working on it and the team is about to pass a big milestone.

"We're able to play the game, we're about to pass a big milestone internally," said Howard. "The majority of the studio is on that game, and some of our partners."

He did add development is "going well" and the developer are "happy with it." But he did say it is "going to be a while" before they reveal anything on it. This isn't a surprise as Bethesda tends to focus on one game at a time and Starfield came out in September 2023, which means The Elder Scrolls 6 did not enter full production until sometime afterwards.

Howard was asked about the next update for Starfield and he downplayed expectations saying, "it is not Starfield 2.0. I’ve seen some of that, so for expectations setting, it's the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you’re going to love this."

He was also asked about a new single-player Fallout game and while he did not say anything specific he did state they are working on stuff.

"It's understandable when these big franchises people love, people want brand new experiences," he said. "We're working on stuff, there's a time to announce that. We have irons in the fire."

He did say there are "multiple" Fallout projects in the works.

