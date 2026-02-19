Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen Launches May 28 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Halfbrick announced the story-driven adventure game, Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 28.

The game first released for iOS in December 2025 and Android in January 2026.

View the console and PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the world of Bluey as you never have before in this story-driven adventure game that only Bluey’s imagination can make possible! Join Bluey on her epic new quest across hand-drawn imaginary lands to retrieve the Gold Pen. Explore exciting worlds, complete fun challenges and trifficult puzzles, all as you embark on Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen. A world-first collaboration with the original Bluey creator.

New Bluey Story

Dive into an adventure game fuelled by a brand-new story from the show’s creator! Discover the humour and warmth of Bluey brings in this fun new game for the family, with story by Joe Brumm.

Embark on a Heart-Warming Adventure

Bluey is drawing her imaginary world when Dad suddenly yoinks the Gold Pen she needs! Transported into Bluey’s hand-drawn imagination, Mum designs the imaginary lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego — Bingoose! Away they go on an exciting quest to retrieve the Gold Pen – and have heaps of fun along the way.

Go on Fun-Filled Quests

Uncover hidden treasures, solve puzzles, and discover playful mini quests as you glide, fly, and skate your way around all kinds of challenges and quests!

Discover Imaginary Hand-Drawn Worlds

Explore nine levels brimming with snowy mountains, dreamy golden beaches, lush green forests, and discover the Australian outback!

Fun for Everyone

Just like the animated series, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen will spark laughter and encourage players of all ages to think and explore through play.

