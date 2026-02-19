RAGER Launches March 5 for PlayStation VR2 - News

Publisher Flat2VR Studios and developer Insane Prey announced the virtual reality rhythm action game, RAGER, will launch for PlayStation VR2 on March 5.

The game first released for SteamVR and Quest in October 2025.

RAGER is the music action brawler that throws you into epic battles where you fight like a true warrior. Set in a dark, digital realm that builds itself around you, each world emerges from the void to test your skill and dissolves once the battle is won.

