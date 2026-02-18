Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Servers to Shut Down on April 17 - News

/ 748 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Activision announced the severs for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be shutting down on April 17.

"Thank you for your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile," reads the update from the developers. "As a final step in the previously communicated service changes to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the servers for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will go offline on April 17, 2026, after which the game will no longer be available for play. Until that time, players may continue to access the game and engage with existing content.

"We are deeply grateful to the community that supported Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and to the developers who brought the experience to life. Player passion and feedback continue to shape the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and we look forward to delivering meaningful seasonal content and updates to Call of Duty: Mobile."

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile released for iOS and Android in March 20024 and was pulled from the App Store and Google Play in May 2025. The game has remained playable for those who have it downloaded.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles