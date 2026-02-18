REPLACED Delayed to April 14 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sad Cat Studios announced the science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, has been delayed from March 12 to April 14. It will launch for the Xbox Series PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

"We have an important update to share regarding the launch of REPLACED," reads an update from the developer. "After a lot of back and forth, we have decided to shift our release date to April 14, 2026.

"As a small team working on our very first title, we’ve poured everything we have into this project. While the game is technically finished, reaching this final stretch has shown us that we need just a few more weeks to ensure the experience is exactly what you deserve. We want the version of REPLACED you play on day one to be polished, stable, and true to the vision we’ve shared with you.

"The response to our Steam demo has been the ultimate fuel for us. To be honest, putting it out there was nerve-wracking, but seeing your gameplay, reading your reviews, and hearing your excitement has been overwhelming in the best way possible. We are constantly reading your comments, and that feedback is helping us make the final tweaks that will make the full game shine.

"Your patience and support over the years have meant the world to us. Many of you have followed us on this journey every step of the way, and seeing your passion is what makes these final days and nights of development worth it. We are super close to the finish line and we can’t wait for you to experience the final results of years of hard work. And if you’d like a first glimpse of REPLACED before the big day, the demo is still live on Steam.

"Thank you for your understanding, your kindness, and for being such a vital part of this journey. We’ll see you on 14 April 2026."

