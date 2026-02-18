Dragon is Dead Launches April 23 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Team Suneat have announced the 2D dark fantasy roguelite hack-and-slash game, Dragon is Dead, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on April 23. Physical editions will release on July 14.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon is Dead has evolved hand-in-hand with its community, with player feedback directly shaping everything from balance tweaks and combat feel to major content additions. Throughout its Early Access phase, the game earned strong praise from both players and press for its depth, responsiveness, and addictive, just-one-more-run momentum.

The official release marks the culmination of that journey, introducing a climactic final region and boss, the feral new heroine “Hunter of the Beast,” fully customizable difficulty options, and an overhauled Tempering system that enables high-risk, high-reward builds. Every system, story thread, and feature has been sharpened by the community’s insights into a final form worthy of the Dragon Slayer’s legend.

