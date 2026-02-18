Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Launches March 31 for PC, Later for Switch - News

Developer DIE SOFT announced the Metroidvania game, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland, will launch for PC via Steam on March 31 and for the Nintendo Switch later in 2026.

View the PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by Winsor McCay’s works, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland transports you into the colorful, hand-animated world of Nemo’s dreams. Once a peaceful place, Slumberland has been besieged by the mysterious Oblivion, which threatens to destroy this precious world and its inhabitants. It is now up to you to push back and stop the Oblivion from spreading, consuming Slumberland and anything within it as it grows.

While Nemo is sound asleep, you’ll be able to explore the many domains that make up Slumberland, each with its unique characteristics, inhabitants, and collectibles to discover. As you progress, you’ll also meet a unique cast of characters ready to guide you through the adventure and work together to prevent Slumberland’s destruction! But beware: this cute dream world is not as safe as it once was. Strange creatures have been emerging from the Oblivion, turning Slumberland from a dream into a dangerous nightmare.

If you want to save Slumberland, you must be prepared to overcome challenges, defeat increasingly more frightening enemies and face off against nightmarish bosses. As you explore Slumberland, you’ll find Nemo’s favorite Toys, each of which will grant you a new ability to help you avoid hazards, defeat enemies, and even find new pathways through Slumberland! Make sure to keep an eye out for Nemo’s Pajamas, Little Buddies, and other collectibles, which will make your journey through Slumberland a little more fun!

Primarily developed by DIE SOFT founder Dave Mauro, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland draws heavily from its Nintendo Entertainment System-era ancestors. The game’s revamped gameplay is designed with approachability and accessibility in mind, but can also scale up to appeal to more experienced Metroidvania veterans. Commenting on the game approaching its release date, Dave said: “It’s been so exciting to work with a character and setting I’ve always been a bit obsessed with, and I can’t wait for players to finally get to see what I’ve been working on all these years”.

Features:

A lush, hand-animated world, composed of many distinct thematic domains, all seamlessly connected.

Defeat challenging bosses, discover collectibles, and unlock new abilities to progress.

An original soundtrack composed entirely by Peter Berkman of Anamanaguchi.

Tight and responsive controls for retro-inspired platforming action.

action. Designed with approachable and accessible baseline experience, that can be ranked up for more skilled players.

