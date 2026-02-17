Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics is Now Available for Switch 2 and Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,652 Views
Nintendo has officially released the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classic app for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. It is available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Here is the list of games currently available:
- 3-D TETRIS
- Galactic Pinball
- GOLF
- The Mansion of Innsmouth
- RED ALARM
- Teleroboxer
- Virtual Boy Wario Land
The following games will launch throughout 2026:
- D-HOPPER (previously unreleased)
- Mario Clash
- Mario’s Tennis
- Jack Bros.
- SPACE INVADERS VIRTUAL COLLECTION
- VERTICAL FORCE
- Virtual Bowling
- V-TETRIS
- ZERO RACERS (previously unreleased)
