Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics is Now Available for Switch 2 and Switch

Nintendo has officially released the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classic app for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. It is available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Here is the list of games currently available:

3-D TETRIS

Galactic Pinball

GOLF

The Mansion of Innsmouth

RED ALARM

Teleroboxer

Virtual Boy Wario Land

The following games will launch throughout 2026:

D-HOPPER (previously unreleased)

Mario Clash

Mario’s Tennis

Jack Bros.

SPACE INVADERS VIRTUAL COLLECTION

VERTICAL FORCE

Virtual Bowling

V-TETRIS

ZERO RACERS (previously unreleased)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

