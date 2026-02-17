Sony is Reportedly Considering Delaying the PlayStation 6 until 2028 or 2029 - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Sony is reportedly considering delaying the launch of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, until 2028 or 2029, according to a report form Bloomberg.

The article discusses the current shortages with RAM due to the amount being used for AI data centers, which has caused the price to increase dramatically in recent months.

The report is citing sources that are familiar with Sony's strategic thinking that claims "Sony Group Corp is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029."

The article also claims Nintendo is considering raising the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Though, Nintendo and Sony did not respond to requests for comments from Bloomberg.

The report also says the RAM shortages won't improve any time soon as Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing says "this structural imbalance between supply and demand is not simply a short-term fluctuation."

