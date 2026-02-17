Sony is Reportedly Considering Delaying the PlayStation 6 until 2028 or 2029 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 2,266 Views
Sony is reportedly considering delaying the launch of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, until 2028 or 2029, according to a report form Bloomberg.
The article discusses the current shortages with RAM due to the amount being used for AI data centers, which has caused the price to increase dramatically in recent months.
The report is citing sources that are familiar with Sony's strategic thinking that claims "Sony Group Corp is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029."
The article also claims Nintendo is considering raising the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Though, Nintendo and Sony did not respond to requests for comments from Bloomberg.
The report also says the RAM shortages won't improve any time soon as Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing says "this structural imbalance between supply and demand is not simply a short-term fluctuation."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
November 2028 has always been my prediction to begin with
Same. I was always thinking that just with the general slowdown in transistor density and performance leaps with technology. You want the leap to PS6 to be as meaningful as it can, and waiting 8 years just makes more sense.
Why does it says delayed, as Sony has confirmed 2027 already? They havent, for 2028 to be delayed.
For the first couple years of the PS5 most of the games were cross gen with PS4. I feel like they haven't fully made use of the system. Furthermore, the hardware market right now is total shit because of AI. Its the worst climate to release a new console.
...."The article also claims Nintendo is considering "praising" the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year." Nintendo is so full of themselves tsk tskk jk I know its a typo.
Delay to 2033!! I don't care for new system, just give me games.
But if the consoles stay the same for thirteen years, the games will stay the same for thirteen years, relatively speaking. Things will get stagnant etc.
But you might be right. Maybe it's just my generation. After all, I was gaming through the 80's and 90's, and that was a time marked with vast technological improvements and innovations, so maybe we're just spoiled.
I think we should consider that innovation is not waiting on more powerful hardware.
NIntendo innovated with physics driven gameplay on TOTK and Donkey Kong Bonanza that could of bee done on a PS4, let alone a PS5 which could handle these things at native 4k60... Hardware is not the problem, creativity is. And I genuinely think new hardware would just distract from this reality that games need to be more sustainable, smaller and more distinct from one another.
Take right now the amount of 3rd person hack and slash games being announced, its crazy, they all play the same lol
Ps5 still selling well. Main competitor is struggling. Ram prices/AI datacenter issue. Bad start to console cycle because of covid. Customers still feel like there's a lack of must have titles. Tariffs. High possibility of global recession occurring now/soon. I see no reason to rush into the next gen.
I actually like that this gives a bit more room for Xbox to re-establish itself in whatever niche its aiming for. I want there to be healthy diversity in the industry
I feel like this exact article has been a written several times now
We keep hearing this and articles saying "Nintendo might raise price of Switch 2" over and over by media websites or analysts, even after Nintendo said they aren't doing that because they have secured deals.
And, neither is to do with Sony or Nintendo. They need to change articles titles to "AI is screwing things in the gaming industry." and release this daily until they get bored. They'd get more hits.
I'm not at all sorry to hear this, considering I only recently got a PS5, so this means it won't be outdated so quickly. That said, the RAM price situation really sucks.
I would be surprise if the PS6 gets release before 2030 as prices of RAM and SSD have exploded and not many people are in hurry to pay over 1000$ for console, especially in socio-economic context in which more and more struggles to pay the bills and even food.