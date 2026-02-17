Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,016 Views
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has debuted first place on the French charts for week 6, 2026, according to SELL.
There was one other new release in the top five with Nioh 3 debuting in third place.
EA Sports FC 26 is in second place, Mario Kart World is in fourth place ,and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.
- Mario Kart World
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- Donkey Kong Bananza
PlayStation 5
- Nioh 3
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- EA Sports FC 26
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 26
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 26
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Farming Simulator 25
- Battlefield 6
- It Takes Two
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.