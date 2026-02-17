Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 1,016 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has debuted first place on the French charts for week 6, 2026, according to SELL.

There was one other new release in the top five with Nioh 3 debuting in third place.

EA Sports FC 26 is in second place, Mario Kart World is in fourth place ,and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Nioh 3 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Farming Simulator 25 Battlefield 6 It Takes Two

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles