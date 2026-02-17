Xbox Game Pass Adds Kingdom Come Deliverance II, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and More - News

/ 2,578 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, EA Sports College Football 26, Death Howl, TCG Card Shop Simulator(Game Preview), Dice A Million, Towerborne(Full Game Release), and Final Fantasy III.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available Day One with Xbox Game Pass! Aerial_Knight’s Dropshot is a high-speed, stylized FPS / Race where you play as Smoke Wallace. As a kid, he was bitten by a radioactive dragon, turning his skin purple and giving him the power to fire bullets from his fingertips. Race rivals, fight dragons, shoot smart, and look cool when you land.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. You, a Na’vi, were abducted, trained and molded by the human militaristic corporation RDA to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you’re free but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na’vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA. Plus, enjoy the new third person update to experience Pandora from a whole new perspective.

Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 17

Now with Game Pass Premium

A year of updates comes to an end with new playable races, New Game Plus Mode, Photo Mode, custom game options, a new weapon type in the quarterstaff, and a host of gameplay fixes and improvements. This update offers a perfect time to both start or return to your journey in the Living Lands.

Coming Soon

Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 19

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Already available on PC in Game Pass, journey through the sorrowful spirit world in a soulslike deck builder. Craft cards and claim powerful totems to defeat the woeful spirits lurking in the mystical lands. Unravel the tale of a grieving mother in her desperate attempt to defy death and bring back her son.

EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 19

Game Pass Ultimate

EA Sports College Football 26 is now on The Play List. Rep your colors across 136 FBS schools featuring over 300 authentic coaches, 2,700 new plays, and 10,000 college athletes with upgraded abilities. Ultimate subscribers can play now with EA Play, then score a Supercharge Pack from February 19–March 20 and save 10% on EA digital purchases.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud and Console) – February 19

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium

Explore a legendary dark fantasy open world as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in an epic quest to find his daughter — the Child of Destiny — Ciri. Follow a branching story full of choice and consequence across distinct regions, enjoying everything The Witcher 3 has to offer through the Complete Edition.

TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 24

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Open and manage your own local game store. Stock shelves with the latest booster packs or crack them and collect the cards for yourself. Set your own prices, hire staff, host events, and expand your card shop.

Dice A Million (PC) – February 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available Day One with Xbox Game Pass! Have you ever tried to roll 1,000,000 on a set of dice? No? Build the right bag of die, and you might just pull it off. The luck of the roll is in your capable Hand, decked out in powerful rings, with more than a few tricks up the sleeve.

Towerborne (Full Game Release) (Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 26

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Towerborne is launching as a complete game from an in-progress preview on February 26. The full release adds more story, areas, enemies, and progression, with updated difficulty and balance for different playstyles. Cosmetic rewards are now earned through gameplay, along with many polish and quality improvements. With launch you’ll also get offline play and optional online co-op.

Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey.

In Case You Missed It

Menace (Game Preview) (PC) – February 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Command a strike force of marines, mercenaries, and criminals in the lawless Wayback system, cut off from the Core Worlds. Unite factions to face an unknown threat. Deploy tanks, walkers, and infantry with a massive selection of equipment to choose from, train your troops, plan operations, and engage in tactical battles.

Diablo II: Resurrected (Console and PC) – February 11

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

See the latest updates with Diablo II: Resurrected here! Play the definitive Diablo II experience now with Xbox Game Pass, featuring remastered versions of Diablo II, the Lord of Destruction expansion, and more.

High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

An intergalactic conspiracy threatens the fate of humanity! Team up with a wide cast of talking alien guns as you shoot, stab, and skate your way through exotic locales across the galaxy to take down the bad guys and save your favorite species (humans)!

Game Updates

Overwatch: Season 1: Conquest (Console and PC) – February 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Season 1: Conquest launches Overwatch’s next big story as five new Heroes arrive together, bringing fresh playstyles and a faction-driven Conquest event. Choose your side as Overwatch and Talon collide, with evolving gameplay and a narrative that shapes the future.

In-Game Benefits

Microsoft Mahjong (PC) – February 24

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, Essential, PC Game Pass

Find your focus in Microsoft Mahjong! Get in the zone with soothing sounds & tranquil scenes as you pair tiles to solve the board. Ramp up difficulty, tackle Daily Challenges, and increase clarity as you master Achievements. Lock into laid-back fun as you recharge with Mahjong.

Leaving February 28

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Monster Train (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Injustice 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles