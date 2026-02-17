Bloober Team Announces Layers of Fear 3 - News

Bloober Team has officially announced Layers of Fear 3. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

“Good evening and welcome to the Layers of Fear 10th anniversary showcase," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno". "Some of you have been with us for a very long time. Others arrived later by accident, curiosity, or through a friend’s recommendation.

"But if you are here, it’s because at some point the story grabbed you and wouldn’t let go. For Bloober Team, Layers of Fear isn’t just a title from our past. It marked the moment when we understood what kind of studio we want to be—what type of games we want to create. Tonight, we want to honor that legacy and show you that Layers of Fear is still alive, still evolving, and still finding new ways to haunt."

Bloober Team creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart added, "Layers of Fear was imagined as a tribute to artists and a thin line between inspiration and obsession. Creativity can be both beautiful and destructive while shaped by ambition and the fear of failure. Our goal was to show that by placing the player inside of an artist unraveling mind, we invite empathy rather than judgment, changing horror into a deeply human experience.

"When we started making the game in 2015, we were a team of around 20 people. It was a very personal project for us and everyone put their own inspirations and experiences into the game art style and narrative themes. We are extremely grateful that the game resonated with so many people throughout the years. Layers of Fear is the game for the artist within you. And as every artistic journey, the deeper you go into it, the more you discover about yourself."

Babieno added, "There is a certain kind of horror that doesn’t come from what you see. It comes from what you feel and what you can’t stop feeling. For us, that’s always been the core of Layers of Fear. And nothing captures it better than the game’s haunting soundtrack. Its delicate melodies reveal the emotional heart of Layers of Fear, one colored by regret, love, and memory. We are excited to finally be able to share it with you."

Thanks, Gematsu.

