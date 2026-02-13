Kingdom Come: Deliverance Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A physical edition will release on May 15.

Users who own the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free to these new versions, which supports 4K resolution, improved frame rate, high-resolution textures, and more.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store in February 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in March 2024.

The sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in February 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles