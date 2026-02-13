Dino Crisis 1 and 2 is Now Available on PC via Steam - News

Capcom announced Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are now available for PC via Steam. Both games are currently discounted by 50 percent to $4.99 until February 26.

The game first released for PC via GOG.

Read details on the games bellow:

Dino Crisis

Originally released in 1999, Dino Crisis bends spacetime to unleash prehistoric threats on the world of survival horror. The story follows special agent Regina on a covert operation that takes a shocking turn when she infiltrates a facility overrun with dinosaurs. Experience the thrills of overcoming ancient terrors while unraveling the mystery behind their panic-inducing return.

Dino Crisis 2

In the action-packed sequel, players travel back in time to the jungles of the Cretaceous Period. Dino Crisis 2 sees Regina return for even more intense dino-blasting battles as part of a mission to rescue survivors of a city displaced in time. Take on greater numbers of ferocious dinosaurs with a deeper arsenal of weapons as the arcade action shoots up to a whole new level.

The Steam versions of Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 preserve the original experiences while also including enhancements to support compatibility with modern operating systems and controllers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

