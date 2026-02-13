Legacy of Kain: Ascendance Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Crystal Dynamics and developer Bit Bot Media have announced 2D action platformer, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch on March 31.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is a fast, 2D action platformer built around vertical movement, fluid combat, and skill-driven play.

Nosgoth’s dark fantasy world is brought to life through animated cut scenes and buetifully crafted pixel art gameplay. Each level filled with environmental challenges and puzzles that flow seamlessly into combat. Fly, fight, and unravel the past in a world of collapsing kingdoms, haunted ruins, and shattered timelines.

2D Action Platformer

Chain melee strikes, evasive dashes, and supernatural attacks in fluid, vicious combat.

Multiple Protagonists

Overwhelm the battlefield with Kain’s vampiric powers. Play Raziel before his fall as a human Sarafan knight, then take flight for the first time in his vampiric form. The Vampire Elaleth introduces an aggressive playstyle focused on fast relentless offense.

Original Score

Ascendance delivers a powerful original score by Celldweller.

Returning Voice Talent

Reunites iconic Legacy of Kain voice actors—Michael Bell, Simon Templeman, Richard Doyle and Anna Gunn.

