Kena: Scars of Kosmora Announced for PS5 and PC

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ember Lab have announced Kena: Scars of Kosmora for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

After releasing Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we took some time to figure out what we wanted to create next. We explored ideas that could capture the heart of what made Kena special while building on everything we’d learned along the way. When we began thinking about returning to her world, we were drawn to the idea of Kena as a more experienced Spirit Guide who could use her skills to help the living, not just those who had passed on.

In Kena: Scars of Kosmora, Kena is older and renowned as a Spirit Guide. In hopes of finding answers to the affliction she has endured all her life, Kena travels to the mysterious island of Kosmora. Home to distinct cultures and regions, Kosmora is full of buried secrets from a tragic past.

On Kosmora, Kena is confronted by a powerful spirit that fractures her staff. A spirit guide’s staff is their identity – their tool to help and commune with spirits. Kena’s staff was also keeping her alive. To survive, Kena must accept Kosmora’s forgotten form of Spirit Guiding which uses Alchemy to manipulate the power of the elements.

Elemental spirit companions are a big part of this world. They are charming buddies that travel with you, grow over time, and unlock new powers as your bond deepens. Each spirit is tied to a different element and connected to other spirits that exist throughout the world. We revealed one Spirit so far, but we have only scratched the surface. There’s much more we are saving for later!

Don’t worry though, there will still be plenty of corrupted souls to cleanse. We want players to feel Kena has grown in skill and capability. We’ve added new elemental gameplay to bring strategy and depth when facing the threats of Kosmora. These new combat skills, elemental infusions and use of your Spirit Companions will be key to overcoming challenging encounters and epic boss fights.

While we’d love to talk to you more about the story you’re going to experience, we’re very conscious of anything remotely spoiler-esque. We’ve put a ton of effort into crafting the narrative for Scars of Kosmora, and the team is focused on creating an emotional and heartfelt adventure for returning players of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and those new to Kena’s world.

We hope you enjoyed what you saw in the trailer. Partnering with PlayStation Studios has empowered us to craft an even larger world – one built with an emphasis on tightly designed regions, deliberate progression, and a strong sense of adventure. We’re super excited to share more in the future and can’t wait for you to get your hands on what we’ve been crafting. The reception for Bridge of Spirits was humbling, and we hope to deliver on what everyone loved about the first game and more.

