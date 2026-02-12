WorldNeverland: Daily Life in the Elnea Kingdom Launches February 26 for Xbox Series - News

Developer althi has announced the life simulation game, WorldNeverland: Daily Life in the Elnea Kingdom, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store on February 26. It will support Xbox Play Anywhere.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

The game will be available in Standard and Deluxe Editions:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition ($45.99)

A copy of the game

DLC Challenge Dungeons Exclusive Fresh Green Attire



The following DLC will be available at launch:

Challenge Dungeons ($15.99)

Wedding Attire ($9.99)

Handcraft Tools Set ($4.99)

Monster Event Set ($9.99)

Read details on the game below:

Spin your own life—an endless sandbox life simulation.

What if you could freely choose another life? WorldNeverland: Daily Life in the Elnea Kingdom is a sandbox life simulation game where you can move to a fictional kingdom you’ve always dreamed of and enjoy a carefree life. Why not weave a grand story spanning generations with your own hands?

The Allure of This Game

The latest installment in the WorldNeverland (affectionately known as “Waruneba“) series, this game is the first to feature full 3D graphics. Its greatest strength is the ability to play endlessly through succession play, which even includes the inheritance of character appearances.

This vibrant kingdom, existing within your computer, features beautiful forests and rivers, vast farms, bustling ranches, deep mines, as well as schools, churches, and royal castles—every imaginable place exists. The lives of its many inhabitants are intricately simulated, allowing you to enjoy realistic interactions as if you were playing an MMORPG.

Life in this country is infinitely varied, depending on your choices. Find a lover, eventually marry, have children, and pass on your legacy to descendants… Each playthrough creates a unique, one-of-a-kind story just for you. This experience goes beyond typical gaming, surely leaving a cherished memory in your heart forever.

A Free Life in Elnea Kingdom

You’ll arrive in this kingdom as a traveler, eventually become a citizen, and can live your ideal life.

Build a Home and Accumulate Assets

Own your own house and farm, save money, and even move into a lavish mansion.

Participate in Kingdom Events

Join seasonal events, national ceremonies, festivals, weddings, births, and funerals as both a main character and a guest.

Love and Marriage

Befriend unmarried individuals, fall in love, and eventually marry.

Forge a Career

Work hard in your chosen profession or martial arts, improve your standing in the kingdom, and aim for promotion.

Family Prosperity

Have many children and expand your descendants, building your own unique family lineage.

Long-Term Play Across Generations

Pass on your game to your children, experiencing a grand story that spans multiple generations.

Cooking and Exploration

Create various dishes from different ingredients, or explore dungeons and forests to defeat monsters and gather materials for cooking and weaponry.

Become the Kingdom’s Best Warrior

Enter martial arts tournaments and aim for the title of the kingdom’s strongest hero.

Explore History

The kingdom boasts hundreds of years of rich history, which you can leisurely delve into at the library.

Endless Choices

To do something or not to do something, everything is entirely up to you, the player.

