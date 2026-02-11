Marvel's Wolverine Might Skip Tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, February 12 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

First-party and third-party games will be showcased, however, it appears the big first-party title for fall 2026, Marvel’s Wolverine, might not be present.

Developer Insomniac Games was asked on social media when they will release more information on the game and they replied, "Spring 2026." This would most likely mean between late March until mid-June as to when the developer will share new information.

Marvel’s Wolverine will launch for the PlayStation 5 in fall 2026.

