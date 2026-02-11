Helldivers Movie Premieres November 10, 2027 - News

PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures announced the Helldivers film, which was announced last year, will premiere in theaters on November 10, 2027.

The movie stars Jason Momoa and is produced by Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash, and Justin Lin via his company Perfect Storm Entertainment. Lin will also be helming the movie.

Helldivers II is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam.

