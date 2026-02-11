Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! Launches March 16 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer Auroch Digital announced the action-packed, first-person retro shooter, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the gameplay briefing trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lock and load into the Starship Troopers universe and join the Mobile Infantry in the most realistic depiction of war ever made ! Experience an original story in this action-packed, first-person retro shooter. Would you like to know more?

The United Citizen Federation is calling on YOU to join the fight for humanity.

You’ll witness humanity’s noble efforts to safeguard the galaxy first hand. Wield the diverse and unique Mobile Infantry arsenal to burn, dismember and cripple the Arachnid threat in first-person, high-action warfare through the eyes of Sammy.

The Arachnid menace has spread far from their home planet of Klendathu, invading human territory across the galaxy. Once inspiring colonies of human beauty, ingenuity and collaboration, now lie torn apart by the merciless and unprovoked Bug threat.

Sign up today and protect not just our world, but the future of the human race.

A Faithful Training Simulation

Recruits like you are vital to the Federation. We expect the best, and we give the best! Our Games and Theory department have been working hard to develop an in-depth training course. Troopers on the path to Citizenship will find a unique experience within Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Authentic Retro First-Person Shooter Experience

Lead your squads through epic battlefields in a solo campaign packed with missions, secrets, and (of course) BUGS!

Devastating Anti-Bug Arsenal

Wield over 30 iconic weapons and items, from the classic Morita rifle to mechanical bipeds, tactical nukes, and more.

Sharply Loyal Story

Experience a unique and original story honoring the Federation’s commitment to save humanity from the Bugs.

Video and Audio Starring General Johnny Rico Himself

Witness the legend return in full, high-quality full-motion video and meet new Federation hero, Major Samantha Dietz.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles