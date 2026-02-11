3 Games for February's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Have Leaked - News

posted 1 hour ago

Three of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for the month of February 2026 have been discovered by reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs. The titles will be made available from February 17.

The three games are Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5), Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5), and Neva (PS5, PS4).

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February were made available earlier this month and include Undisputed for the PS5, Subnautica: Below Zero for the PS5 and PS4, Ultros for the PS5 and PS4, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

