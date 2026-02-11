Grasshopper Manufacture Teases New Title for 2026, Romeo is a Dead Man Physical and Switch 2 Editions - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Grasshopper Manufacture president Goichi “Suda 51” Suda in a launch day special video for Romeo is a Dead Man teased it plans to release a new unannounced game in 2026.

"We actually have a surprise announcement for you all in this Grasshopper Direct," said Suda (via Gematsu). "It’s ALMOST 100 percent certain that we’ll be releasing one more game during 2026. What kind of game? When can we announce it? We’re not sure just yet… But if you wait a little longer, I feel like we’ll be able to make an announcement soon. Keep checking out various events, media, and videos like this, and sooner or later we’ll have that big announcement ready for you all. Please keep an eye out and look forward to it."

Suda also discussed the physical and Switch 2 versions of Romeo is a Dead Man.

"The packaged version everyone is asking about… We call it a ‘physical version’ in the industry," he said. "Anyway, lots of people have requested a physical version. We’re currently in talks with several companies trying to get a physical version out, and we’re doing whatever we can to make it happen, so please wait just a bit more for this, too. We’ll announce it as soon as it’s finalized, so we appreciate all your patience. Same goes with the Switch 2 version; we’re doing what we can to make it happen. So again, please give us a little more time."

Romeo is a Dead Man is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

