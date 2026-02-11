Silent Hill Transmission Set for February 12, to Feature Silent Hill: Townfall - News

Konami announced it will host a new Silent Hill Transmission on Thursday, February 12 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET.

The showcase will feature new information on Silent Hill: Townfall. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"We are excited to reveal the latest updates from the Silent Hill series in a new Silent Hill Transmission on February 12 at 4:00 PM PT," said Konami. "We’ll share the latest news on Silent Hill: Townfall. The streaming link is coming soon so stay tuned!"

