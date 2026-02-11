Adorable Adventures Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Wild Sheep Studio announced the exploration game, Adorable Adventures, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Adorable Adventures is a relaxing third-person exploration game where you play as Boris, a curious baby boar who must learn to use his nose to reunite with his family, who were separated after a forest fire.

Across rolling meadows, sun-dappled forest paths, deep caves, and rocky highlands, identify scents and follow trails to learn more about the world around you. Search for your brothers and sisters, uncover secrets, and expand your library of smells against the backdrop of a gentle and heart-warming story.

A Boar’s Life

Play as a mischievous baby boar brimming with energy! Dash through open fields, root around dense undergrowth, scrabble over rocky ledges, and splash about in cool riverbeds.

Explore the Park

Traverse beautifully detailed environments inspired by the Cevennes National Park in Southern France. Take your time to enjoy its peaceful atmosphere and soothing natural sounds.

Follow Your Nose

Use Boris’s developing sense of smell to follow scents and identify their source. Filter the smells that you have learned to navigate the park and make exciting discoveries.

Reunite With Your Family

Search far and wide for your wayward brothers and sisters, and convince them to join in your adventure by solving puzzles that match their individual personalities.

Easily Distracted

Discover a collection of playful side activities. Compete in time trial races, master photography challenges, tidy up the park, and maybe even solve the mystery of a local legend?

A Heart-Warming Tale

Let Maxime, the park ranger, guide you through Boris’ journey of growth and self-discovery, featuring adaptive storytelling and full voiceover.

Reconnect With Nature

Track down and collect every scent in the park to unlock handwritten entries in Maxime’s journal, and decorate Boris with adorable accessories!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

