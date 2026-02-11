Mistfall Hunter Launches in July for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer Bellring Games announced the third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG, Mistfall Hunter, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in July.

Read the update roadmap below:

Q4 2025

New Class: Withered Knight

Legendary-quality gear for all classes

Combat Core Optimization: Stamina and second wind remastered, weakness removed

In-Game Player-Versus-Environment Respawn: Defeated by monsters, you may retrieve your soul and respawn within the time limit

Boss Challenges: Defeat bosses quickly to earn extra rewards

Player-Versus-Player Training Grounds: Practice combat anytime against other Gyldhunters or Al

Gem Socketing: More freedom with affix combinations; explore more build options

Combat Bag: Equip standard loadouts with one click and quickly start a new match

Quick Loadout: Save multiple preset loadouts for faster preparation

Weapon and valuable item inspection

Fully optimized spawn points and resource point distribution

Equipment found during a match can be stored in Pip’s Pocket

Q1 2026

New Map: Solemn Needles – Brand-new environment with new game modes

New Monsters in Solemn Needles

General Talents: Create unique builds and explore new gameplay styles

In-Match Merchant: Pip’s top assistant is here, fair deals guaranteed

Powerful Tactical Items: They’re seriously powerful!

Fully optimized matchmaking mechanisms and algorithms forge system overhaul

Usability Improvements: Marking features, improved map readability, etc.

Initial controller support completed

Q2 2026

All classes & archetypes optimized or reworked

New boss in the Solemn Needles map

Solemn Needles “Chaos”difficulty and its unique mechanics

Various new in-match tasks and events

Custom Cosmetics: Equipment and weapon skins, emotes, and more

Victory Wine system overhaul

Tutorial stage overhaul

Quick recruit and team up

Match history viewing

PlayStation 5 and Xbox console porting

July 2026 (Launch)

Withered Knight: New Weapon Archetype

Blackarrow: New Weapon Archetype

Holy Weapons for All Classes: Exclusive gameplay affixes to expand build variety

Brandrgarde “Cataclysm” difficulty and its unique mechanics

New Themed Mode: Soul Hunt

Season 1 gameplay mechanics, main tasks, season events

Trophy Pillar: Showcase your collected loot at camp

Ladder and tier system

Battle Pass and mall system

Additional new monsters

Custom Cosmetics: New equipment and weapon skins, etc.

Read details on the game below:

Gods Have Fallen, Gyldenmist Spreads

In the wake of an epic war between gods and outer gods, all deities have fallen. Their blood has turned into the Gyldenmist, a corrosive force that sweeps across the land, warping the souls of the living and driving them to madness and monstrous mutations. Amidst the Gyldenmist, a few resilient humans cling to their sanity, seeking refuge in the last remnants of civilization. Yet, hope endures. From the shadows steps Dew, a mysterious girl with the power to resurrect fallen heroes and grant them immortal bodies. Under Dew’s guidance, these reborn champions, known as Gyldhunters, shall enter into the heart of peril and harvest Gyldenized creatures’ Gyldenblod for one sacred purpose: To mend the shattered Web of Fate and rekindle hope in a world on the brink of oblivion.

Action-Packed Combat with Steel and Magic Combined

Experience fluid, third-person combat like never before! Mistfall Hunter features the “precision aiming” system to add a thrilling new dimension to traditional action gameplay! Chain together devastating combos, strike enemy weak points with pinpoint accuracy, and coordinate with your teammates to overcome any foe that stands in your way!

Explore Diverse Classes and Rich Builds

Experience five distinct classes: Mercenary, Sorcerer, Blackarrow, Shadowstrix, and Seer! Each class features unique weapons, equipment, and characteristics, with the ability to freely switch between two weapons or combat styles. Choose your class and style, then craft your very own build from a selection of over 10 skills and various talents. Collect high-level gear, upgrade affixes, and unlock potent passives to take your build to the next level!

Strategic Team Play

As a Gyldhunter, you can go solo or team up with up to two companions. In the harsh mist, there are no heroes—only survivors and those who fall. Choose different classes and coordinate tactics with your teammates to enhance your performance in combat and increase your chances of escape.

Hunt for Treasure and Make Your Escape

The land is rich with precious Gyldenblod and endless loot. But beware—you’re not alone. Fearsome Corroded creatures and cunning rivals will stop at nothing to stand in your way. Every battle is a high-stakes gamble, where death means losing everything you’ve fought for. Only by breaking through enemy lines and finding the Returner Woodling will you be able to return to the safety of your camp. Will you be the hunter, or the hunted?

