Fantasy Tactical RPG Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher New Tales and developer Artefacts Studio have announced fantasy co-op tactical RPG, Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch this spring.

The game is based on the tabletop RPG Descent from Fantasy Flight Games.

"As fans of Descent, stepping into Terrinoth has been both a huge responsibility and an incredible joy," said Artefacts Studio CEO Bruno Chabanel. "With Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent we wanted to capture the feeling of a tense tabletop dungeon crawl and translate it into a tactical RPG that flows naturally on PC and consoles with a multiplayer cooperative mode to accurately convey the atmosphere of the board game. It’s easy to pick up, but there is always another strategy, another synergy or another build to discover."

New Tales CEO Cedric Marechal added, "This project sits exactly where we love to be: at the crossroads of strong [intellectual property], character-driven stories and smart, meaningful gameplay. We’re excited to partner with Artefacts Studio and asmodee, and we can’t wait for the Descent tabletop community, and tactical RPG fans in general, to discover this new way of becoming heroes of Terrinoth."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The legendary board game series comes for the first time to consoles and PC!

Dark forces are drawn to the lands of Terrinoth. Yet somewhere lies a forgotten relic that could turn the tides. Such power cannot fall into the wrong hands, lest the fate of the world plunge into unending darkness.

Form your company of ragtag adventurers, journey into the perilous dungeons of Terrinoth, face the mysterious upheaval of an occult master and unfold a fully original storyline set as a standalone prequel to Descent: Legends of the Dark.

Master Your Heroes

Choose from eight signature adventurers each with their own background and combat style. Hone your skills and perks through leveling; upgrade your equipment at the Forge; and become an undefeated company of heroes.

Authentic Dungeon Crawler

Explore 20 massive dungeons with unique environments and fully voiced storylines. Meet characters with dynamic dialogues that adapt to your party and complete side quests with narrative highlights.

Accessible Turn-Based Combat

Tactical combat without steep learning curves or complex rulebooks! Use positioning, elevation, line of sight and timing to your advantage against cunning foes and ruthless bosses. Unleash multi-character combos and finish ‘em with devastating Synergy attacks.

Full Campaign, One-Night Missions

Unfold an epic story-driven campaign spanning through four themed Chapters split into multiple self-contained Missions. Each can be completed in a one-night session and offers a unique, replayable experience. Perfect for game night!

Play Solo or Cooperatively Up to Four Players Online

Face the forces of darkness alone, or team up with your friends online, with full controller support included. They can even join mid-dungeon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

