Rayman Series Creator Says Original Rayman to Receive HD Remaster - News

posted 46 minutes ago

Rayman series creator Michel Ancel in an interview with Retro Gamer (via social media) says the original entry in the platform series will be getting an HD remaster.

"Even though it's complex I think there's a kind of remake planned," said Ancel.

"I don't remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that just to make it a bit less frustrating. I think it's a nice move, because that's the only point that could be a problem for non-skilled players. But yeah, I think it's still a very nice game."

Rayman released in 1995 for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, Atari Jaguar, and MS-DOS, in 2000 for the Game Boy Color, in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance, in 2009 for the Nintendo DS, and in 2016 for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

