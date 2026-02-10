Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Details Leak, to Have 20 Playable Characters at Launch - News

New details for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls have leaked via an update on the game's Steam page that has since been deleted that was spotted by Gematsu.

The fighting game will launch with 20 playable characters.

Eight characters have been announced so far:

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Doctor Doom

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Iron Man

Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Star-Lord

Storm

Read the update Steam page before it was deleted below:

Assemble your team of legendary Marvel characters in the ultimate four-versus-four tag team fighter from PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works and Marvel Games.

It’s time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering four-versus-four fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains.

Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze.

Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single-player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.

PC Features:

Ultra Settings – Experience the action of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls at high performance rates of 60fps (locked in battle) and super crisp 4K visuals. (4K requires compatible 4K TV or display.)

– Experience the action of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls at high performance rates of 60fps (locked in battle) and super crisp 4K visuals. (4K requires compatible 4K TV or display.) DualSense Controller Support – MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls features full use of the DualSense controller on PC. For DualSense controller, wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Soul will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

