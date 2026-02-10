Dragonkin: The Banished Launches March 19 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Nacon and developer Eko Software announced the hack-and-slash action RPG, Dragonkin: The Banished, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 19.

The Early Access period was filled with valuable discussions with fans of the genre. Building on this feedback, the game has already been enhanced with a new character, new combat zones, and numerous improvements. While players can already venture through the first chapter, version 1.0 promises much more extensive content, including four chapters to discover, varied biomes, and many types of enemies.

Starting now, players can explore a vast and corrupted world in the main story, its endgame content, and choose from four unique heroes. Each is supported by a dragon companion, a strategic partner offering passive bonuses and powerful active skills. Customization is at the heart of the experience thanks to the Ancestral Grid, a unique progression mechanic. Like a puzzle, it allows players to arrange their skills to create devastating synergies and optimize their playstyle against hordes of enemies.

In Dragonkin: The Banished, players embody one of three available dragon hunters with the objective of freeing humanity from the invading draconic forces. To meet this challenge, the game offers deep theorycrafting through various character enhancement mechanics, giving enthusiasts endless build possibilities. Players develop their hero’s abilities through a unique skill system called the Ancestral Grid by associating fragments obtained during their adventure. They also benefit from the City of Montescail, a true hub that allows them to implement their strategy thanks to numerous services. Accompanied by their faithful dragonling, they discover an intriguing story as well as an endgame rich in activities and especially epic battles.

