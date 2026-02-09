Monster Hunter Wilds Large-Scale Expansion is in Development - News

Capcom announced a large-scale expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds is in development with details to be released this summer.

The publisher also announced update 1.041 for the game will launch on February 18. It will add Arch-tempered Arkveld, 10-star Arch Tempered Monsters, unique new Event Quests, a collaboration event with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, he weapon and pendant designs from an official design contest, and an event celebrating the game’s first anniversary.

"We are currently at work on a large-scale expansion similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Monster Hunter Wilds," Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. "We plan to share more information with you this summer, so please look forward to it."

Here is the schedule of updates for February and March:

February 18 – Version 1.041 Update

Special Supplies: Hunter Appreciation Pack (until March 19) (can only be claimed once)

Limited-Time – Festival of Accord: Blossomdance (until February 25)

Event Quests (always available) Arc-tempered Arkveld 10-Star Arch-tempered (Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, Jin Dahaad) Design Contest: Great Sword / Pendant

Side Mission (always available) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Special Collaboration

New 10-star difficulty

High-difficulty optional questions

New side mission

One free Character and Palico Edit Voucher

New voice language: Latin American Spanish

February 25

Limited-Time – Festival of Accord: Flamefete (until March 4)

Event Quest (always available) Neon Neopterons



February 28 – Anniversary

Event Quest (limited time) Just What the Doctor Ordered

Event Quest (always available) Razzle Dazzle Frazzle



March 4

Limited-Time – Festival of Accord: Dreamspell (until March 12)

Event Quest (always available) Upcoming Event Quest



March 12

Limited-Time – Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn (until March 19)

Event Quest (always available) Upcoming Event Quest



March 19

Free Challenge Quest (limited time) Arch-tempered Arkveld



Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

