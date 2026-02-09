Remedy Entertainment Appoints New CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon - News

Remedy Entertainment announced it has appointed Jean-Charles Gaudechon as its new CEO starting March 1. Interim CEO and co-founder Markus Maki will continue to serve until Gaudechon takes over.

Gaudechon has worked in the gaming and digital entertainment industry for over 20 years that includes senior leadership roles at Electronic Arts and CCP Games.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jean-Charles (JC) Gaudechon to lead Remedy into a phase of profitable growth," said Remedy Entertainment chairman of the board Henri Osterlund.

"His proven history in growing gaming franchises and successfully leading international studios is an excellent fit to the current stage of Remedy’s business. Under JC’s leadership, we are well-positioned to significantly accelerate growth, guide Remedy towards greater independence through self-publishing, and deliver sustained value to our players, partners, and shareholders."

Gaudechon added, "I’m excited and honored to join Remedy at a pivotal time. The studio has a unique creative identity and a strong pipeline. My commitment is to protect what makes it special, deliver exceptional games, and scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value.

"Remedy has the voice and the ambition to be a pillar of the industry’s future. We will stay close to players, earn their time and trust, and strengthen our independence in how we build and publish our games, while continuing to work closely with the partners who have supported us along the way. I will be moving to Finland with my family and I’m incredibly excited about getting to work directly with the team at the studio."

