Incantation Delayed to April 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer Softstar Entertainment announced the horror adventure game, Incantation, has been delayed to April 8 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

A demo is out now on the Xbox Series X|S and will be available for the PS5 on April 1. Physical edition will be available on the PS5 and Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2024.

Read details on the game below:

Brave the darkness to find a lost loved one!

Immerse yourself in the chilling tale of the Chen Family Village, where a mother searching for her missing daughter accidentally stumbles into a haunted place filled with mysterious cults. Guide Jia Jun Lee as she searches a village and pieces together fragile clues to her loved one’s whereabouts, carefully hiding her movements as supernatural threats close in from all sides.

Incantation is a first-person horror-themed adventure game adapted from the live action film of the same name. Beyond the palpable madness and fear in the village, there’s a sinister force that drives one to despair. What happens when one crosses the forbidden line of this evil deity?

Perform rituals, solve puzzles, collect documents and hunt for key items to access new areas of the village, all in hopes of finding your missing daughter and escaping alive!

Features:

Explore a village filled with dark family secrets and malicious spirits!

Search for clues to your missing daughter’s whereabouts while evading your pursuers.

Use hiding spots and perform rituals to protect yourself from supernatural threats!

Solve environmental puzzles and collect key items to gain access to new areas.

Enjoy an immersive cinematic experience inspired by Taiwanese culture and traditions!

