Nioh 3 and Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Debut on the UK Retail Charts

posted 4 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 7, 2026.

There were three new releases in the top 40 this week with Nioh 3 debuting in third place, Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined in fourth place, and My Hero Academia: All's Justice in 27th place.

38 percent of the physical sales for Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined were for the PS5, followed by 37 percent for the Switch 2, 22 percent for the Switch 1, and three percent for the Xbox Series X.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell three spots to fifth place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down from third to sixth place.

Minecraft is down one spot to seventh place and Grand Theft Auto V fell three spots to eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell five spots to ninth place and Donkey Kong Bananza rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Nioh 3 - NEW Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends: Z-A Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Bananza

