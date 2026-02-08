Hamster Announces Console Archives Games Lineup - News

Hamster Corporation has announced the first lineup of games for its new Console Archives series with the goal to release classic games on modern devices.

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos and Cool Boarders are now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 14.

Here is the lineup of games that will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks:

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (Tecmo 8-bit)

Cool Boarders (UEP Systems, 32-bit)

Doraemon (Hudson, 8-bit)

Nobunaga’s Ambition (KOEI, 8-bit)

MagMax (Nichibutsu, 8-bit)

Sonic Wings Special (Video System, 32-bit)

Dezaemon Plus (Atena, 32-bit)

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (Nippon Ichi Software, 32-bit)

Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia (Toshiba-EMI, 32-bit)

Monster Rancher Hop A Bout (Tecmo, 32-bit)

UFO: A day in the life (ASCII, 32-bit)

