PS1 Game Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix Launches February 27 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Implicit Conversions announced the the 2001 PlayStation action-adventure game, Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 27.

Read details on the game below:

Return to 2048 Hong Kong in the groundbreaking prequel that defined style and mature storytelling for a generation.

Set two years before the events of Fear Effect, dive into a sprawling adventure that takes you from futuristic cityscapes to the lost tomb of China’s first emperor, and discover the origins of mercenaries Hana Tsu-Vachel, Royce Glas, Deke Decourt, and the enigmatic Rain Qin, in a story that blends high-tech espionage with ancient Chinese mythology and the supernatural.

Unforgettable Cinema

Be captivated by the iconic visual style, blending cel-shaded 3D characters with fully streaming, animated FMV backgrounds. It’s an unforgettable, graphic novel-like aesthetic that remains unique.

Survival Meets Action

Test your nerves with the innovative “Fear Effect” system, where your combat effectiveness is tied to your heart rate. Experience a world packed with intense action, strategic stealth kills, and classic survival horror puzzles.

Enhanced for Modern Platforms

Enjoy a timeless classic with enhanced quality-of-life features, including Save States, Rewind, Widescreen mode, Achievements, and CRT filters, to ensure an authentic experience.

