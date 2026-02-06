Dread Delusion Launches This Spring for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher DreadXP and developer Lovely Hellplace announced the open-world RPG, Dread Delusion, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this spring.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Inspired by ’90s and ’00s adventure classics like King’s Field and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Dread Delusion combines a gorgeous, nostalgic art style with classic RPG gameplay, allowing players to shape their character to suit their playstyle as they explore the vast world. Upon launch, the console versions will include all the updates added to the Steam version throughout Early Access, bringing features like Hard Mode, airship customization, and the Creature Island content to Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

Dread Delusion is an open-world RPG with a beautiful retro 3D aesthetic and gameplay inspired by classic RPGs of the 2000s that any fan of the genre’s classics will love and recognize. The adventure delivers an engaging narrative and imaginative world-building through its numerous multiple-ending quests, flexible gameplay options, and a multitude of places to explore, questlines to unweave, and locals to meet. A keen mind or charming wit can prove just as useful as a sharp sword and mighty spells, and your decisions have the power to shape how the story unfolds in this modernized yet retro take on the genre. Build your character to face obstacles the way you want. There’s always an alternative to combat: charm NPCs, pick locks, harness forbidden knowledge, and more…

