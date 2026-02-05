Super Bomberman Collection Out Now for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Konami has announced and released Super Bomberman Collection for the Nintendo Switch 2 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $19.99. Physical edition for Switch 2, PS5, and Switch will launch on August 25.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Party battle game Super Bomberman is now available as a collection featuring a total of seven titles with 12 versions across Japan, Europe, and the United States, including the long-awaited localized versions of the unreleased Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5!

Including Boss Rush mode to time attack against all the bosses in each title, support functions, libraries and more!

Included Titles

Super Bomberman (Japanese Version / United States Version / European Version) Carat Diamond, the evil power-hungry tyrant, and scientist Dr. Mook! Defeat the robot army they command and thwart their ambitions!

(Japanese Version / United States Version / European Version) Super Bomberman 2 (Japanese Version / United States / European Version) Our Bomberman has been captured by the sudden appearance of the vicious Bomber Quintet. For the sake of Earth’s peace and his own destiny, he must confront them!

(Japanese Version / United States / European Version) Super Bomberman 3 (Japanese Version / European Version] The evil Professor Bagura has revived the vicious Bomber Quintet, once defeated by Bomberman, and has begun his march towards cosmic conquest.

(Japanese Version / European Version] Super Bomberman 4 (Japanese Version + English Localized Version Available) Bomberman has been transported to different eras by the Four Bomber Kings. What is their purpose? And what is the mysterious entity lurking in the shadows?

(Japanese Version + English Localized Version Available) Super Bomberman 5 (Japanese Version + English Localized Version Available) A mysterious man calling himself the Emperor of another world, “Terrorin.” He has freed eight “Vicious Bombers” from prison and begun an invasion with them as his subordinates.

(Japanese Version + English Localized Version Available) Bomberman (Japanese Version) The commemorative work that laid the foundation for the series. Conquer all 50 stages!

(Japanese Version) Bomberman II (Japanese Version) The sequel to Bomberman. The work that implemented versus play.

(Japanese Version)

Support Features, Helpful Functions and New Modes

Boss Rush – A challenge mode where you battle bosses from each game consecutively in a time attack!

– A challenge mode where you battle bosses from each game consecutively in a time attack! Save / Load Anytime – Save or load your game at any point during gameplay

– Save or load your game at any point during gameplay Rewind Function – A handy feature allowing you to rewind and retry at any point

– A handy feature allowing you to rewind and retry at any point Screen Filtering Function – Adjust resolution or apply screen filters to play with your preferred visual settings

– Adjust resolution or apply screen filters to play with your preferred visual settings BOMB Radio – Listen to original soundtracks from each title. You can also create your own playlists

– Listen to original soundtracks from each title. You can also create your own playlists Gallery – Browse art works and development materials. Over 200 items in total!

