Switch 2 Continues to Dominate - Japan Hardware Estimates for January 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 315,816 units sold for January 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 4.42 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 75,012 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.58 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 42,929 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.37 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,711 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.69 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 30,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 286,202 units in Japan in January 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 163,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 1,000 units. PS4 sold 206,283 units for the month of January 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 459 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 120,104 units (-61.6%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 4,879 (-10.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,125 units (-70.7%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 767,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 109,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 71,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 600 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for January 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 315,816 (4,418,136) Switch 1 - 75,012 (36,575,495) PlayStation 5 - 42,929 (7,374,810) Xbox Series X|S - 1,711 (692,020)

Weekly Sales:

Japan January 10, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 98,786 Switch 1 - 19,512 PlayStation 5 - 12,170 Xbox Series X|S - 179

Japan January 17, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 70,547 Switch 1 - 27,261 PlayStation 5 - 9,998 Xbox Series X|S - 306

Japan January 24, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 74,109 Switch 1 - 17,536 PlayStation 5 - 9,780 Xbox Series X|S - 697

Japan January 31, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 72,374 PlayStation 5 - 10,981 Switch 1 - 10,703 Xbox Series X|S - 529

