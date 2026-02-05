Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Launches June 3 for Switch 2 and Xbox Series - News

/ 735 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Microsoft Store on June 3.

The game is currently available on the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the Switch 2 and Xbox Series announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The second game of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy.

After escaping Midgar, the City of Mako, Cloud and his comrades shatter the barriers of fate and embark on a new journey into the wide world beyond.

A brand-new adventure awaits as a vast, multifaceted world unfolds before you. Gallop across grassy plains on the back of a chocobo as you explore the world before you.

Story

The lifestream represents the very cycle of life and death, where all life emerges from the planet and returns to its embrace. However, the Shinra Electric Power Company ruthlessly drains the planet of its very essence, the lifestream, and processes it for industry as "mako."

After overcoming countless fierce battles in the mako-powered metropolis of Midgar, ex-SOLDIER Cloud Strife and his companions step out into the wider world. Riding across grassy plains atop chocobos, they embark on an uncertain path, beginning their fated journey across the planet.

At the same time, SOLDIER First Class Zack Fair walks through the wastelands outside of Midgar. Wounded and weary, he drags his battered body forward while supporting his dear friend Cloud, who is delirious from mako poisoning. Beyond the veil of death, an ominous rift tears the heavens above.

Meanwhile, the Wutai interim government leads the Shinra Resistance Committee in a declaration of war.



In a grim procession, mysterious black-robed figures carry the remains of Jenova, the alien entity infamously known as the cataclysm from the stars and the catalyst of our plight.



Sensing the threat to the Planet itself, the fearsome guardians known as Weapons, awaken and rise from the lifestream.



Through the machinations of Cloud’s sworn enemy Sephiroth, the strands of destiny intertwine and are reborn again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles