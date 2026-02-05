Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Announced for Switch 2, PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 1,629 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka have announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on July 9 for $59.99 / €59.99.

The PS5 and Switch 2 versions will have physical versions available. However, it will be a game key card on the Switchh2.

Those who own the PS5, PS4, or PC versions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be able to upgrade via paid DLC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Known for its dynamic combat, ensemble of versatile characters, and thrilling online cooperative play, Relink returns with expanded solo and multiplayer content, bringing endless adventure to skyfarers both new and old.

Major Additions in Endless Ragnarok

From new stories to game modes, Relink has been refined and revamped for the ultimate action RPG experience.

Embark on New Adventures – Although the Astral Lilith’s machinations lay thwarted, winds of change begin to stir within the Zegagrande Skydom… Strange beings called the “ragnalia” herald the end times. Mysterious gateways beckon would-be challengers into a realm of chaos. And even the mighty Beelzebub, with his wings of steel, descends upon Zegagrande.

– Although the Astral Lilith’s machinations lay thwarted, winds of change begin to stir within the Zegagrande Skydom… Strange beings called the “ragnalia” herald the end times. Mysterious gateways beckon would-be challengers into a realm of chaos. And even the mighty Beelzebub, with his wings of steel, descends upon Zegagrande. Call in the Big Guns – During their journey, players will unlock the ability to equip and call forth summons, adding a new dimension to battle strategy. Once channeled by Lyria, some summons can be temporarily controlled by the player; but if certain conditions are met, others will make a spectacular entrance alongside a new type of chain burst—the “primal burst.”

– During their journey, players will unlock the ability to equip and call forth summons, adding a new dimension to battle strategy. Once channeled by Lyria, some summons can be temporarily controlled by the player; but if certain conditions are met, others will make a spectacular entrance alongside a new type of chain burst—the “primal burst.” More to Master, More to Play New cooperative quest tiers and additional bosses. The Conflux, an all-new solo mode where unpredictable challenges and enigmatic powers lurk within its depths. The introduction of master traits to push characters beyond their limits. Summons to expand on tactical options. All of these features—and more—ensure that even after the credits roll, Relink‘s skies remain vast!

Play Across Boundaries – Relink‘s thrilling four-player online cooperative combat reaches new heights with crossplay across all platforms!

Upgrade Kit

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit can be used to upgrade your copy of Granblue Fantasy: Relink on the same platform.

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit (Special Edition) includes various items that can help you along your journey, such as weapons, character color packs, and emotes from the following contents:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit

Upgrade Kit Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Special Pack

Special Pack Granblue Fantasy: Relink Downloadable Content Collection*

*The Granblue Fantasy: Relink Downloadable Content Collection is a collection of previously released downloadable content for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Items included in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink Downloadable Content Collection are also sold separately. You won’t receive additional copies of previously owned items for duplicate purchases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles