Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition Coming to Switch 2 in May - News

/ 500 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan on May 21 and worldwide on May 22.

Tales of Arise released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021, while the Beyond the Dawn Expansion released in November 2023.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Tales of Arise, players follow the adventures of Alphen and Shionne as they join forces to free the planet Dahna from 300 years of oppression under Rena. The story begins with two people, born in different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a diverse cast of characters and a captivating story, players will explore vast regions, battle powerful enemies in fast-paced action combat, and uncover the truth that binds the worlds together.

The “Beyond the Dawn” additional content continues the adventures of Alphen and Shionne with a new story set one year after the main game that introduces new areas to explore and adds new characters. Featuring over 20 hours of additional gameplay, follow the fate of the six as they navigate through the ongoing conflict between the Renans and Dahnans.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles