Another Eden Begins Announced for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

/ 529 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Wright Flyer Studios has announced time-traveling RPG adventure, Another Eden Begins, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a time-traveling RPG adventure featuring command battles presented by Masato Kato, creator of numerous RPG classics. With New Game+, embark on a new adventure with your upgraded characters and discover more than 10 different endings.

Embark on an Adventure Beyond Time and Space

Masato Kato, the creator of numerous RPG classics, presents an epic adventure spanning the past, present, and future! The main story is a richly woven tale with full voice acting, accompanied by a main theme song composed by Yasunori Mitsuda and music incorporating traditional folk instruments and an orchestra by Procyon Studios! Strategic command battles rely on building parties around characters’ roles and synergies to unleash additional skills! Use the power of Another Force to execute devastating attacks and edge closer to victory! After completing the main story, another adventure awaits with New Game+! All of the characters retain their strength for this new journey as actions and choices determine which of over 10 endings will unfold!

Story

Aldo and his younger sister, Feinne, enjoy a peaceful life in the idyllic village of Baruoki, until one day, when Feinne is taken by the Beast King. Aldo pursues them into the Moonlight Forest, but following a fierce battle with a beast, he is sent through a tear in spacetime—and finds himself in a world 800 years in the future.

Encounters and Friendships with 18 Companions

During his adventure across time, Aldo encounters 18 characters with differing backgrounds and talents. Learn more about them through unique encounter quests, character quests, and kinship quests, the last of which becomes available by forging deep connections with them!

Strategic Command Battles

For command battles you initiate, creating a balanced party of attackers, supporters, and healers is key to victory! Unleash attacks to fill the Another Force gauge, and activate Another Force to stop enemies from taking action while your characters deliver devastating attacks!

Embark on a New Adventure with New Game+

Clear the main story to unlock New Game+ and start a new adventure with your characters as they were! With the aid of a mysterious girl who prompts Aldo to undertake this new journey, discover over 10 different endings that unfold based on your actions and choices. A world of new experiences awaits!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles