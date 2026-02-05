Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf Launches March 5 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Wishfully announced Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on March 5.

"We are excited to reveal that Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch on March 5," said game director Adam Stjarnljus. "We learnt so much from the development of the first Planet of Lana and used that to improve on every aspect of the game in Planet of Lana 2. The first game was received amazingly well by players and critics, so we can’t wait to see how people react to the improved sequel when they play the demo on February 11th and the full game on March 5."

Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic science-fiction saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

As greed and power divide the tribes of their home planet, Lana and her little companion, Mui, must stand together against the forces reshaping their world—struggling not just for survival, but for the soul of their home. Perfect for new players and returning fans, Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf features unique companion gameplay, clever puzzling, challenging action sequences and stealth, all set in a stunning and captivating world.

This anticipated sequel almost doubles the size of the first game, taking us to never before seen areas of the planet Novo on a journey that will see you conquer snowy mountains, dive into dangerous waters, encounter majestic creatures and meet friendly forest communities and more. Planet of Lana 2 builds on the original title in every way, offering deeper exploration, a wider array of collaborative physics-based puzzles, spectacular new creatures, thrilling action sequences, new factions and a more expansive story that remains rooted in Lana and Mui’s evolving bond.

A Cinematic Puzzle-Platformer Adventure

A story-driven experience blending exploration, gentle puzzles and cinematic atmosphere.

A Companion-Driven Journey

A heartfelt adventure built around the bond between Lana and her loyal companion, Mui.

A Hand-Painted World in Transition

Explore a beautifully crafted planet where nature and technology collide, and different tribes respond to progress in their own ways.

Fluid Exploration and Movement

Guide an older, more agile Lana with wall jumps, smooth traversal, and dynamic movement across diverse environments.

Thoughtful and Varied Puzzles

Puzzles are woven naturally into the world, focusing on observation, timing, and cooperation rather than complex logic.

Storytelling Without Words

No spoken dialogue, meaning emerges through visuals, music, and your interactions with the world.

An Emotional, Carefully Paced Science-Fiction Tale

Uncover new truths about the planet and Mui’s past in a six-to-eight-hour cinematic journey, accompanied by a moving orchestral score.

