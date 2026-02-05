Timberborn to Leave Early Access on March 5 - News

/ 72 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Developer Mechanistry announced the lumberpunk city-builder, Timberborn, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on March 5.

The game first released in Early Access in September 2021.

View the 1.0 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Featuring a uniquely beaver-themed concept and innovative sandbox gameplay mechanics, Timberborn has sold over one million copies and maintained a consistent Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam throughout its Early Access period. The 1.0 build is currently available for public testing on the game’s Experimental branch, receiving regular updates and tweaks ahead of the full 1.0 release on March 5—a date confirmed in a newly shared, lore-focused trailer narrated by industry stalwart Shaun Dooley (Elden Ring, Netflix‘s The Witcher).

The new trailer illustrates the barren and deadly world that the beavers of Timberborn call home, and will now serve as an introductory cinematic at the game’s outset. In an environment on the verge of collapse, where the fires of industry have decimated the natural world, some seeds of hope still remain… and only the ingenuity of your brave beavers can help restore what was lost.

First launching into Early Access in September of 2021, Timberborn quickly became a defining entry in the city-builder space, both for its zany beaver-themed concept and its innovative mechanics. Throughout its time in Early Access, the developer team at Mechanistry focused on player feedback and iterating on ideas popular in the community, building the best beaver-themed city-builder on the market.

Each of the seven major updates that Timberborn received added substantial changes and features to the core gameplay loop, such as:

Building out the two beaver factions into vastly different organizations, altering their paths of progress ( including different food production chains, buildings, and architecture).

The introduction of 3D water physics, 3D terrain, and expanding vertical architecture.

Official mod and Steam Workshop support for all players.

The addition of badwater and badtides—a dangerous new season, like droughts.

The inclusion of end-game goals, AKA wonders, complementing the game’s sandbox loop.

AKA wonders, complementing the game’s sandbox loop. The addition of bots and broadening the available building roster across all categories, from workshops to decorations.

Addition of faction-specific mass transportation systems: speedy ziplines for the nature-loving Folktails and cutting-edge Tubeway tech for the industrious Iron Teeth.

Expansion from seven to 16 built-in maps.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles