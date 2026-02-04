PS5 Ships 92.2 Million Units as of December 2025 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 92.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2025.

With 92.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 8.0 million units were shipped from October to December. This is down 1.5 million from the same quarter in 2024 when 9.5 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 8.1 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 94.4 million units shipped as of December 31, 2018. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.2 million units.

There were a total of 97.2 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 1.3 million from 95.9 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 76 percent of software sales.

There were 13.2 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 1.6 million from 11.6 million a year ago.

There were 132 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 3 million from 129 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, reported revenue decreased 68.7 billion yen ($0.44 billion) year-over-year to 1,613.6 billion yen ($10.29 billion), while operating income increased 22.8 billion yen ($0.02 billion) to 140.8 billion yen ($0.90 billion).

